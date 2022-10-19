Congress Revival, Formidable Oppn: Major Challenges Staring At Mallikarjun Kharge

SENIOR Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge who pitted against his rival Shashi Tharoor, swept the party presidential election with a huge margin and was elected as the first Congress chief outside the Gandhi family in 24 years on Wednesday. The 80-year-old leader with vast organisational and administrative experience, Kharge entered the electoral fray for the party's top post after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opted against contesting.

Since before starting the presidential election, Kharge, was seen as the "establishment's candidate" and loyalist for Gandhi's family against Shashi Tharoor and polled 7,897 votes against 1072 received by his rival. The President-elect will take charge on October 26, said Congress MP Randeep Surjewala.

Kharge will take over as party chief from Sonia Gandhi, who is the longest-serving Congress president since 1998 barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over. Sonia Gandhi had earlier steered the party for 19 years and played a pivotal role in the formation of two UPA governments.

A leader who has risen from the grassroots belongs to the Dalit community and will be the second leader from Karnataka to hold the top party post after S Nijalingappa became the Congress president in 1968. As Kharge starts his innings as the non-Gandhi Congress president, he has major challenges ahead of him.

The 2024 election is not very far away. To create a powerful electoral machine to compete with the BJP, kharge and his entire team have to work together. The assembly election in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat which will take place later this year seems Kharge’s immediate challenge.

Many senior leaders’ recent exit from the party and the Congress disaster in the Punjab and Uttarakhand assembly elections earlier this year has been blamed on the decisions party leadership made in these states.

To keep all these party failures in check, Congress needs to reinvent itself and Kharge can be the torchbearer. Teamwork has to be put at the core of the leadership’s functioning and reorganizing the organisation will be the key. Khrge has to play a big role in grooming and giving young leaders their rightful place and space in the party.