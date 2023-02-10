Congress' Rajani Patil Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Filming House Proceedings

RAJYA Sabha Chairman Jadgeep Dhankar on Friday suspended Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil for filming proceedings of the house "for the remaining part of current session" for acting in violation of the directions of the chair.

"In public domain yesterday, on Twitter, there was dissemination of a video relating to proceedings of this House. I took a serious view of it and did all that was required. As a matter of principle and to keep sanctity of Parliament, no outside agency's involvement could be sought," Dhankar said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"The entire matter will be probed by the Privileges Committee and till we have the benefit of the recommendation of the Privileges Committee for consideration of this august House, Dr Rajani Ashokrao Patil is suspended for the current session," he added.

The budget session of the parliament began on January 31 and the first part of the session will conclude on February 13. The second part of the session will be held from March 13 to April 6.

Raising the matter in the House, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said they are seeing videos recorded in the House showing senior Members of Parliament unauthorisedly being recorded.

"An unfortunate incident happened yesterday. It has been found that on social media we're seeing videos recorded in this august House showing senior Members of Parliament unauthorisedly being recorded. It has been demonstrated and distributed through social media," Goyal said.

"Even though it is showing Opposition Members in poor light, I think any such action done by any Member is something of very serious concern. MPs have already complained to you about this incident. They had requested you to have the matter investigated and examined," the minister said.

He urged the Chair to name the member

"I'll consider this misconduct of the House, a blatant and flagrant disregard for the rules of the House...I would urge you (Chairman) to name the Member who was involved in this act & appropriate actions should be taken in this case," Goyal said.

Chairman Dhankar said since the matter concerned the proceedings of the House, there is primary material.



"I'd not name the senior members with whom I interacted this morning. But I invited them to my chamber and sought guidance that if such a situation happens what should be the way out....Rajani Ashokrao Patil engaged in this unwholesome activity and what has been seen is a matter that must engage our attention," he said.

BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao moved the motion for suspension of the Congress member.

Congress members urged the Chair to first get the issue examined and probed before deciding action.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said after the inquiry, the Chairman can caution the member or take action.

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav said that the matter should not be escalated.

However, BJP members including Union Minister Bhuepndra Yadav insisted that action should be taken. They said there were directions on the issue given by Venkaiah Naidu when he was Chairman of the House.

(With Inputs from ANI)