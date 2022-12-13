Congress’ Raja Pateria Arrested Over ‘Be Ready To Kill Modi’ Remarks; BJP Slams ‘Mussolini Mindset’

Raja Pateria clarified that by killing he didn’t mean murder but political defeat.(Image Credit: ANI.)

CONGRESS Leader from Madhya Pradesh, Raja Pateria was on Tuesday arrested by Panna Police from his residence in Hatta of Damoh district over his controversial “Kill Modi” remarks. FIR was registered against him in Pawai of Panna district on Monday for making derogatory remarks against the prime minister.

He was booked under sections 451, 504, 505 (1) b, 505 (1) C, 506, 153-B (1) (C) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),

Damoh, Madhya Pradesh | Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria detained by Panna Police from his residence, in connection with his alleged ‘kill Modi’ remarks. FIR was registered against him in Pawai of Panna yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Q62OUvGuM1 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

On Monday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered filing an FIR against the senior Congress leader while calling it an “unpardonable crime”.

Mishra also said, “Such statements show that today’s Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress. It is the Congress of Italy that is afflicted with a Mussolini mindset.”

On Sunday, Pateria the senior Congress leader made controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organized by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House.

In the video that surfaced over the internet, Pateria could be heard saying that "PM Modi will end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime. You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution...hatya (kill) in the sense of defeating him," Pateria is heard saying.

After the viral video, the BJP leaders demanded the immediate arrest of Pateria and further asked for the strictest probe into the matter.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also called Pateria’s statement an “unforgivable crime”.

"Making such a remark against the world's most popular leader, who lives in the hearts of people, is a grave crime. Rahul Gandhi should answer if this is Congress's policy or strategy. Where is the Congress going?", ANI quoted CM Shivraj Singh as saying.

"Inciting people like this can have dangerous results. It is an unforgivable crime," Chouhan added.

However, Raja Pateria clarified that by killing he didn’t mean murder but political defeat. "I am a follower of Gandhiji and Gandhi's followers can never talk about murder. The video has been misinterpreted,” Pateria said.

"I meant to say it is necessary to defeat him to save this country's Constitution, to protect minorities, Dalits and tribals and remove unemployment. The intent behind my remark was misrepresented," Pateria added.