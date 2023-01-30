Rahul Gandhi Says Indian Land In 'Chinese Hands', Asks Centre To Deal Firmly With China

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came down heavily on the Centre over the border tensions with China and accused the government is following a dangerous approach over the issue. He said, around 2,000 square km of Indian territory in Ladakh has been under Chinese occupation.

This came during a press conference on the culmination of his 134-day Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he demanded the government to deal with China firmly. Adding, the people of the country will not tolerate Chinese sitting on Indian land, he said.

"Government is under the impression that the Chinese have not taken any land from India. A delegation from Ladakh clearly said that 2000 square km of Indian Territory was taken by the Chinese. They also said that many patrolling points that used to be in India are now firmly in Chinese hands," Rahul Gandhi, as quoted by ANI said.

The Congress MP said the approach that the government was following by completely denying that the Chinese have "taken our land" is extremely dangerous as it would give them the confidence to do even more aggressive things.

Hours after unfurling the tricolour at Lal Chowk here, the former Congress president, who undertook his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, said, "I think the way to deal with these Chinese is to deal with them firmly and to be very clear that they are sitting on our land and it is not something we are going to tolerate."

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra is about to end today, Rahul Gandhi yet again targeted the Centre over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders should walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk if the situation is so good in the Union Territory.

Earlier on Friday, Congress alleged a security lapse during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir. The party leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that police arrangement "completely collapsed" during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir and he had "to cancel" his walk.