Dramatic Standoffs In Delhi As Congress Protests Against Centre; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained

Delhi on Friday witnessed dramatic standoffs outside the Parliament and the AICC headquarters as the Congress leaders gathered in large numbers to protest against the BJP-led Central government over the price rise and unemployment among other common man issues. Wearing black clothes, Congress leaders hit the streets of Delhi with a host of them, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, being detained by the police.

Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex and then proceeded to take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of the party's nationwide stir against price rise, the GST hike on essential items and unemployment.

The protesting MPs of the opposition party raised slogans against the government demanding that the GST hike on essential items be withdrawn, with party chief Sonia Gandhi standing with the women MPs holding a banner outside gate number 1 of Parliament. The protesters were, however, stopped by the Delhi Police and not allowed to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi were among the 64 MPs detained and taken away from Vijay Chowk in a police bus. Rahul Gandhi during the protest said, "We are here to raise the issue of price rise," adding that "democracy is being murdered".

"Our job is to resist these forces, our job is to ensure that democracy in India is protected, our job is to raise the issues of people. We are doing that," he said and alleged that some of the party MPs were even "beaten up" by police. Posting pictures from the protest at Vijay Chowk, Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Democracy is a memory."

Also dressed in black, Priyanka Gandhi staged a sit-in protest outside the AICC headquarters here. She jumped across the police barricades put up on the road outside the party headquarters and squatted on the road, with the police personnel asking her to move from there as section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in force in the entire area of New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar.

Amid dramatic scenes outside the AICC headquarters, the Congress general secretary was forcibly put in a vehicle by police and taken away. "They think that by putting up a show of power, they can silence us and force us into a compromise. Why will we do that? Their ministers cannot see the price rise, so we wanted to walk to the prime minister's house and show him the high inflation, show him the gas cylinder the price of which is sky high," she said.

Meanwhile, security at the Congress headquarters has been beefed up as the party workers, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are slated to gherao the prime minister's residence. Police personnel have been deployed at 24, Akbar road amid heavy rains in Central Delhi. The entire lane leading up to the Congress office has been heavily barricaded and the media has also been barred to enter the party office.

Massive protests were carried out by Congress workers in other parts of the country including Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh. Around 50 Congress workers were detained in Goa. State chief Amit Patkar and Goa Mahila Committee chief Beena Naik were among 50 workers who were detained.

Congress workers were stopped by police on Friday when they attempted to take out a march to the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow. Police had put up barricades on the routes leading to the Raj Bhawan, the official residence of the governor, from the UPCC headquarters.

Police detained several Congress leaders outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai also to prevent them from staging a protest opposite the Raj Bhavan. State Congress president Nana Patole and former ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Varsha Gaikwad, Naseem Khan, and Chandrakant Handore were among some of the detainees.

