Congress Prez Polls: Shashi Tharoor's Manifesto Showing Distorted Map Of India Kicks Up Controversy

Hours after filing his nomination on Friday, Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor has landed in a controversy as the manifesto shared by him for the election shows a 'distorted map of India' in which he has omitted parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(Document source: Shashi Tharoor’s Office) pic.twitter.com/Xo47XUirlL — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Speaking with reporters about the 'decentralization of the organisation', Tharoor shared the distorted map of India. However, the senior Congress leader later rectified the blunder by replacing it with the correct map of India in his election manifesto.He also apologised unconditionally for the mistake.

Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error. Here’s the manifesto:

The Lok Sabha MP has even previously posted a distorted map of India. A 'distorted' map of India was posted on Twitter earlier this year by Tharoor. The map that the Congress leader had shared did not include the country's most northern region.

He shared the front cover of a pamphlet regarding the Kerala Congress's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019. (CAA). He later deleted the tweet.

In his manifesto, Tharoor outlines how, if he wins the election, he plans to decentralise the party and reorganise it inside to reenergize it.

"Every party needs leadership, but at all levels and not just at the top. The Congress must empower the party in the states by giving real authority to the PCC Presidents, decentralize authority and truly empower the grassroots office-bearers of the party. We must provide a credible alternative to the BJP 's centralization of authority in its party affairs and in the affairs of governance. Re-imagining the organization, delegating powers to state, district and block leaders and empowering grassroots workers will not only free the new leader from the onerous burdens of over-administration, but help create the strong state leadership that in past eras strengthened the Congress' national appeal," the Congress leader's manifesto reads as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also promised to increase focus on youth and to give a bigger role to women in the 'Grand Old Party'.

"The Congress will support leadership by women, for women, in keeping with the "Ladki boon, lad sakti hoon" principle. Women will be encouraged to take up issues that actually matter to women in our society. More positions for women should be reserved in PCCs and in the electoral fray. The party will work to pass the Women's Reservation Bill. In these efforts, the role and capacity of All India Mahila Congress will be strengthened," the manifesto reads as quoted by news agency ANI.

Tharoor filed his nomination at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in the national capital on Friday.Earlier,he visited the Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

"There is a need for decentralisation in this party. We are not an election machine for winning elections every five years. We must serve the people of India," Tharoor said.