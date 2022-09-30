Congress Prez Polls: Mallikarjun Kharge Vows Big Change In Party; Shashi Tharoor Says 'Friendly Contest'

SENIOR Congress leader Mallikaarjun Kharge, who filed his nomination for the post of Congress President on Friday, said he was fighting to bring a big change to the party.

"All leaders, workers, delegates, and ministers who came in support of me today, encouraged me, I thank them. We will see what the results are on October 17; I am hopeful that I will win, "the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha told reporters.

He has also appealed to all the delegates to cast their vote in his favour.

"I have been connected to the ideology of the Congress since my childhood, used to campaign for the same Gandhi, Nehru ideology when I was in classes 8th, 9th."

The candidature of the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwwari. Even Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari, the members of the G-23, a group of senior Congress leaders who rebelled against the party, seeking transformational changes in the "Grand Old Party."

Manish Tewari said, "Kharge is one of the most experienced leaders in the party."

Meanwhile, the Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor also filed his nomination on the last day. He said that he would not withdraw his nomination after Kharge entered the contest for the top post of the "Grand Old Party."

"Those who would like to continue the status quo would not be inclined to vote for me because I represent change, a different approach, and a vision to take the party forward in a different way, as for some years we've been suffering setbacks."

He also called Kharge the "Bhishma Pitamah" of Congress and said he would not say anything negative about Kharge or other party leaders like Digvijaya Singh.

"We're not enemies or rivals; we're colleagues, and we're interested in seeing the party go forward... Mallikarjun Kharge is the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of our party. Let the party workers decide how to proceed. I won't say anything negative about Kharge, Digvijaya Singh. "