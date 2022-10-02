G-23 Abandoned Tharoor, Proposed Kharge for Congress President, Says BJP's Amit Malviya

IN A fresh jibe on the Congress presidential polls, the national convenor of Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell, Amit Malviya, said that the G-23, the'rebel' group of the Congress that demanded reforms in the party, abandoned the member-Shashi Tharoor, in favour of the frontrunner for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"G-23, it seems, has abandoned Shashi Tharoor. Prominent leaders of the rebel group proposed Mallikarjun Kharge’s name for Congress President instead of Tharoor, who is one of their own. How soon before stories of Congress state offices shutting on Tharoor start doing the round? "Malviya Tweeted."

In a contest that saw many twists and turns, both the party's top leaders, Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge, are contesting for the presidential polls. The Thiruvananthapuram MP, on the other hand, claimed that the elections were a friendly brawl between the leaders of the "Grand Old Party."

Tharoor on Saturday disclosed who has backed his candidacy. Among the prominent leaders are Union ministers Mohsina Kidwai and Karti Chidambaram, MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and MK Raghavan, and G-23 leader Sandeep Dikshit, to name a few.

Earlier, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot opted out of the presidential race after his loyalists put up a rebellion in the state against Sachin Pilot replacing him in the state. One of the candidates for the top post, Digvijaya Singh, withdrew from the election as he did not want to contest against his senior, Mallikarjun Kharge. Amidst the ongoing political developments, Shashi Tharoor didn't back out of the polls.

According to the political pandits, it is being speculated that Kharge is the choice of the party high command, but Tharoor won't withdraw, citing reasons such as that he can't betray the people who believed in him.