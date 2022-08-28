Congress Presidential Polls To Be Held On October 17, Counting Of Votes On October 19

Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday decided that the election for the Congress president post will be held on October 17, and the counting of polls and declaration of results will be done on October 19.

"CWC met under Sonia Gandhi & approved the final schedule. The nomination process for the post of Congress president will be from Sept 24 to Sept 30. Elections to be held on October 17 & counting of polls & declaration of results will be on October 19," Congress MP KC Venugopal informed.

On Sunday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the meeting via virtual meeting. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh also joined the meeting virtually. The meeting came against the backdrop of the party's senior leader Gulam Nabi Azad's resignation on Friday.

"It (CWC) considered and approved the following final schedule of dates suggested by the Central Election Authority of the AICC for election to the post of Congress President," a party statement said.

The date of issuance of notification is September 22, nominations can be filed from between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from September 24 to 30 while scrutiny will be done on October 1.

Last date of withdrawal is October 8 and date of polling is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 17 at all PCC headquarters.Counting will be held on October 19.

Meanwhile, Congress plans to embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir.

The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The padayatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With Agencies Inputs)