Congress Presidential Polls: Shashi Tharoor's Team Demands All Votes From UP Be Deemed Invalid | 5 Points

IN A letter to the party’s chief election authority, a team of Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor cited "extremely serious irregularities" in the conduct of the election in Uttar Pradesh that was held on Monday and demanded that all votes from the state be deemed invalid, sources, as quoted by news agency PTI, said.

Here Are The Quotes From Team Tharoor's Letter:

Salman Soz, the chief election agent for Tharoor, said the facts are damning and that Uttar Pradesh’s election process is devoid of legitimacy and integrity. The team also raised serious issues in the conduct of the election in Punjab and Telangana.

In a letter to Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, Tharoor’s agent informed that the event in Uttar Pradesh is a direct challenge to your office's authority as well as contempt for the orders of the Congress president and the Congress Working Committee to hold free and fair elections.

"We would like to underline that we have no evidence that Mallikarjun Kharge ji was aware of how his supporters were engaging in electoral fraud in Uttar Pradesh. If he (Kharge) knew, he would not allow the tainting of an election that is so important for the Indian National Congress.

The irregularities flagged by Tharoor's team in Uttar Pradesh’s election include the use of unofficial seals for ballot boxes, the presence of unofficial persons in polling booths, voting malpractice, no polling summary sheet, presence of AICC secretaries in-Charge of Uttar Pradesh.

We do not see how this election can be deemed free and fair if the tainted process of Uttar Pradesh is allowed to stand. Therefore, demand that all votes from Uttar Pradesh be deemed invalid.

Not on this earlier, Tharoor had repeatedly raised the issue of an uneven playing field in the polls but maintained that Gandhis had assured him of neutrality.

(With Agency Inputs)