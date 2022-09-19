Congress Presidential Polls: Shashi Tharoor Meets Sonia Gandhi Hours After Endorsing Reforms In Party

THE CONGRESS MP from Thiruvananthapuram, who is being considered as a forerunner for the election to the post of Congress president, met with the interim chief, Sonia Gandhi. Notably, Shashi Tharoor is a part of the "G-23", or the group of dissenters who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 urging a complete overhaul of the Congress. The G23 has also been critical of the Congress leadership.

Shorty after giving his public approval to a petition seeking reforms in the party, Tharoor met Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

The leader of the "Grand Old Party" endorsed a petition by a group of young party members seeking constructive reforms in the party. It also included a pledge by candidates for congress chief to implement the party's Udaipur declaration.

Tharoor shared the petition on Twitter, adding that it had been signed by more than 650 people till now.

"I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young Congress members, seeking constructive reforms in the party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it and to go beyond it, "the former Union Minister tweeted.

The "Udaipur declaration" adopted by the Congress top leaders sums up the commitment to fair internal elections inside the party and rules that allow one candidate per family and one person per post for a five-year cap.

The Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration is a new resolution, filled with hope, and paving the path for a stronger Congress.



This development occurred in the midst of indications that the Congress will hold an internal election in October.

Earlier, Tharoor told the news agency PTI, "I have only welcomed the fact that an election will be held. I believe that is very good for the party."

"Of course, it is gratifying that this general statement of democratic principle has immediately led to large numbers of people around the country welcoming the prospect of my contesting. But as I have made it clear, I have not declared my candidacy, "he added.