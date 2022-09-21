Cong Prez Polls: New Pilot vs Gehlot Bout In The Offing As Rajasthan CM Eyes Keeping Both Posts

With Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot eyeing to contest the Congress Presidential Elections if Rahul Gandhi does not agree to take up the top post, a fresh bout between Gehlot and his bitter rival Sachin Pilot has gained traction. Gehlot reportedly doesn't want to leave the CM seat as if the Congress veteran moves to Delhi as party chief, the Chief Minister's post may go to Pilot, whose rebellion had almost brought down his government.

Amid the buzz over the Congress presidential polls, Gehlot, who is touted to contest the polls for the party's top post, on Wednesday said he will abide by the wishes of party workers on whether to contest the Congress chief polls. However, Gehlot asserted that he will again request Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post and then continue his Bharat Jodo Yatra as "it will create an aura for the party".

If people in the party think I'm needed in the role of party president or CM, then I won't say no....I'll again request Rahul Gandhi (to become Cong pres). If he conducts Bharat Jodo Yatra as party president, then it'll create an aura for the party: A.Gehlot, Rajasthan CM & Cong pic.twitter.com/Jm5m5xBSQS — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

"The party and high command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me by the party. I am very fortunate that I have got love and affection of Congress men and women across the country and they have faith in me," Gehlot said.

"Therefore, if they ask me to fill the form (nomination), I will not be able to refuse. Will speak with friends. I was given the responsibility of being Rajasthan chief minister, I am fulfilling that responsibility as a CM and will continue to do so," he said.

Anyone can file nominations, no One-Person-One-Post rule in Congress', asserts Gehlot:

Answering questions on whether he will be keeping both posts of the CM and party president, Gehlot said that president polls were an open election and anybody among the 9,000 PCC delegates, irrespective of whether that person is MP, MLA or minister, can contest.



Citing an example, he said if a minister in a state stands for Congress president election, that person can stay minister and also contest polls. "Time will tell where I remain. I would like to stay where the party benefits from me, I will not back down," he said. Gehlot's remarks on keeping both posts came amid reports of a slight tussle between him and Sachin Pilot, with the latter reportedly claiming that no person can hold two posts in the party. However,

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot, who is in Kochi to accompany Rahul Gandhi in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, said a majority of the states (party state units) have said that Rahul Gandhi should be the Congress President. "Whether he will contest or not is his decision, but one thing is for sure, the party will get a new president on October 17, when the voting takes place", Sachin Pilot said.

Kochi | Majority of the states have said that Rahul Gandhi should be the Congress President. Whether he will contest or not is his decision, but one thing is for sure, the party will get a new President on October 17th, when the voting takes place: Congress MP Sachin Pilot pic.twitter.com/YGnW91F1Ge — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

(With Agencies Inputs)