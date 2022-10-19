-
10:12 AM
Congress Presidential Poll Results Live Updates
Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry arrives at the party HQ in Delhi. Counting of votes for the party's presidential election will begin shortly Gaurav Gogoi, counting agent of the party's presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge also arrives at the HQ
08:38 AM
Congress Presidential Polls 2022: New president to take charge after Diwali
Congress sources said the elected president will take charge after Diwali in the presence of senior leaders in a programme at the Congress headquarters. It has not been decided whether the certificate will be given to the winner on Wednesday or later.
08:38 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge favourite to win Presidential Polls
Mallikarjun Kharge is seen as the favourite to win the contest. Five agents from each side will oversee the counting while two agents from both sides will be kept in reserve.
08:38 AM
Congress Presidential Poll Results Live Updates: First non-Gandhi party president after 24 years
The results of the Congress Presidential Polls will decide the first non-Gandhi party president after 24 years. The last non-Gandhi party president was Sitaram Kesari, who was over throned by Sonia Gandhi in 1998.
08:37 AM
Congress Presidential Poll Results Live Updates: Results to be declared at around 4 pm
The result is likely to be declared between 3 pm to 4 pm. The ballot boxes from the state headquarters have reached the counting place in the Congress office. Sources said seven-eight tables will be set up for counting of votes and each table will have two persons.
08:37 AM
Counting of votes to start at 10 am in Delhi
Congress party to get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years today; Counting of votes will begin at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray.
Cong Prez Poll Results LIVE: Madhusudhan Mistry Arrives At AICC, Counting To Start Shortly; Results Today
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 10:13 AM IST
Congress is set to get a new president on Wednesday with the counting to take place from 10 am. Former Union Ministers Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray and it will be for the first time in 24 years that the party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family. The new president will take place of Sonia Gandhi who had been serving as interim president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The result is likely to be declared between 3 pm to 4 pm. The ballot boxes from the state headquarters have reached the counting place in the Congress office.
19 October 2022