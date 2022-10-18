Congress President Polls: Results Tomorrow To Decide Kharge, Tharoor's Fate As Non-Gandhi Party Chief

AFTER putting stop to the political upheaval within the party, the Congress is all set to have a non-Gandhi president tomorrow on Wednesday. The voting ended for the top post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief on Monday as around 9,500 electors cast their votes in the Congress presidential polls, to choose between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor as the successor of Sonia Gandhi.

On Wednesday (October 19), either Kharge or Tharoor will replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over. Sonia Gandhi became the interim president of the party after Rahul Gandhi resigned in 2019 over the party’s poll debacle.

Here Are The Top Updates From The Party Polls

On Monday, about 9,500 of the total around 9,900 electors cast their ballots in the Congress presidential polls. The overall voter turnout was 96 per cent. By and large, the voter turnout in all places was over 90 per cent.

The election was held in a transparent manner across the country and according to Thirunavukarasar, Lok Sabha MP from Tiruchirappalli, Kharge appeared to be the apparent choice of the party delegates everywhere.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came together at the AICC headquarters and cast their vote. "I have been waiting for a long time," Sonia Gandhi said when media persons asked her on the poll.

Kharge cast his vote from the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru. The Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka said Tharoor and he (Kharge) are contesting polls on a friendly note to strengthen the Congress to build a stronger and better nation for future generations.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who is contesting against Kharge voted in the Kerala capital. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said, “My thanks to all the Congress colleagues, workers, delegates across the country who had the courage to participate, to the campaign, to dream & to vote today -- whatever the result of this election, it is a victory for YOU! Jai Hind, Jai Congress!”

A day before the result announcement, people shared their choice between Kharge and Tharoor, as who they want to see as party chief. Kharge is considered the favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee who had left his father’s party to join Trinamool Congress also expressed support for Kharge. “I urge upon every voter of

@INCIndia Party to elect @kharge Kharge Ji, a very senior & experienced leader who has led

@INCIndia Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha! I am sure that after assuming office,

@kharge Ji shall take effective steps to Unite Congress and lead the Party to protect India's Democracy & Social Fabric,” he tweeted.

Congressmen in Karnataka are hopeful that Mallikarjun Kharge who is pitting against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in the election would be elected to the post of party president.

Meanwhile, Sivaganga Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram, who backed Shashi Tharoor claimed that the poll result will be a pleasant surprise. HE hailed the party's decision to hold the election and said the move added strength and vibrancy to the Congress and whoever wins would be able to take the party forward.

The results of the election will be declared on October 19, after ballots from all PCC offices reach Delhi and the votes polled are mixed before counting.