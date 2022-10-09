Congress President Poll: Shashi Tharoor Calls Himself 'A Catalyst Of Change'

CONGRESS presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that he could act as a catalyst of change for the party in order to revive the party's presence in the country.

Speaking to media persons in Mumbai, the Congress MP said, "Our party needs change and I feel I am the one who will be the catalyst of change."

"Congress has run the country nicely, we have experienced people (in party)... we need to show our strength to re-win voters. Party needs to be attractive for it, needs to be confident so voters may give us their trust," said Tharoor.

He also advised the Bhartiya Janata Party and said that the ruling party should start preparing to be a part of the opposition ahead of the 2024 General Elections. "BJP should start preparing of being a part of the opposition as they will have to sit there after the 2024 elections," he said.

Speaking about his desire to make Congress strong for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he added, "My aim is to make the Congress party strong for 2024 as our citizens are unhappy with the Modi government. People want the Opposition to be strong, as inflation is high as well as unemployment and hate speech too. In 2014 and 2019 we got only 19 per cent of votes, I want people to come to us who didn't vote for us. I want people to look into us."

While talking about Mallikarjun Kharge, he mentioned that they are friends and the only difference between the two of them is the way of their work.

He also clarified the rumours about Kharge being an official candidate for party chief and not him. "Some people are saying Kharge is an official candidate and I am no one. But I want to say that the Gandhi family is unbiased and no one is an official candidate as we are standing for strengthening of the Congress party. If someone is saying that delegates are asked to vote are a certain person but it's not true," said Tharoor.

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are up against each other in the race for the post of Congress president.

The voting for the Congress presidential elections will take place on October 17 and the padayatra will take a break for a day for voting.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the results of the election will be declared on October 19.

This is the first time in 25 years that Congress will have a non-Gandhi as its party's president.

(With inputs from ANI)