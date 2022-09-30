Congress President Poll: Mallikarjun Kharge Enters Prez Race, To File Nominations Today

A SENIOR Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge who has entered into the race for the Congress presidential polls will file his nomination on Friday. This comes a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot denied contesting the party’s top post and apologized to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi for the defiance his camp showed on Sunday in the state.

Gehlot’s announcement came after he met Sonia Gandhi and said, "I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh today met Kharge who will file his nomination also. On Thursday, Singh assembled his nomination paperwork and declared that he would submit his nomination on Friday.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP and another forerunner for the party’s post will also file his nomination today. On the candidature of Digvijaya Singh, Tharoor told media persons that "We all share the same ideology, want the party to be strengthened; friendly contest, no rivalry."

Responding to Kharge’s candidature, Congress MP said, “I only see speculation Kharge contesting for the post of Congress President. He's also a very respected colleague, we worked together in Lok Sabha. It'll be a good thing to have more people in the frame. The more candidates, the better.”

Amid the buzz over the appointment of Ashok Gehlot’s successor, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday said the decision on Rajasthan chief minister will be taken by the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in a day or two days. Venugopal had met with Sonia Gandhi in the national capital following Gehlot’s announcement that he will not be contesting polls for the Congress president post.

The deadline for submitting nominations for the top congressional position is September 30, and the election will be held on October 17.