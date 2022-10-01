Congress President Poll: It's Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor; Tripathi's Nomination Rejected

At a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Madhusudan Mistry, the AICC Central Election Authority chairman, said a total of 20 forms were received during the nomination process. Four of them have been rejected.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 01 Oct 2022 03:44 PM IST
Minute Read
Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor

SHASHI Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are currently in a tight race for the Congress presidential candidacy after KN Tripathi, a former minister for Jharkhand, had his nomination form rejected on Saturday. On Friday, the final day of the procedure, the three had submitted their nominations.

"Total of 20 forms were submitted yesterday. Of those, the scrutiny committee rejected 4 forms due to signature issues. There is time till Oct. 8 for withdrawal, picture would be clearer after that. If no one withdraws, the voting process will begin."

The nomination form of KN Tripathi's was rejected as it did not meet the norms set by the party, Mistry said.

"KN Tripathi's form was rejected as it did not meet the norms set, had signature-related issues."

Earlier today, Senior Congressman Kharge resigned as the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He submitted his resignation to the interim president of the "Grand Old Party", Sonia Gandhi, in line with the Congress's "one person, one post" rule that was announced at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that 'if you want change, I'm there'.

"I'm saying that if you're satisfied with the party's work, vote for Kharge sahab. If you want change, I'm there. But there's no ideological problem."

He also said that ordinary workers of the party told him to contest and that he wanted to become a "voice of change" within the party.

