Ashok Gehlot Out, Digvijaya Singh Joins Congress Prez Race; Sonia Gandhi To Take Call On Rajasthan CM Soon

WITH the Congress party divided over who will be the next president, Rajasthan Chief Minister and one of the party's frontrunners, Ashok Gehlot, apologised to interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday and said he will not run for Congress president. He also took "moral responsibility' for the events that unfolded in Rajasthan.

Here are all the latest updates:

1. Addressing the reporters, Congress leader KC Venugopal, on being asked about whether Gehlot would continue as Rajasthan Chief Minister, said: "The decision will be taken by the Congress President in a day or two." Earlier, Gehlot had said that Sonia Gandhi would take this decision.

2.Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor will file his nomination for Congress President on Friday. He will also hold a press conference at 1 p.m. at his residence. Meanwhile, party leader Digvijay Singh, a rival of Tharoor, will also file his nomination on the same day.

3. On Thursday, Digvijay Singh met with Tharoor. Shashi Tharoor welcomed his candidacy for the top post of the 'Grand Old Party.' He posted a picture on Twitter with a caption:

"Received a visit from [?]@digvijaya_28 [?] this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party. We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!"

4. Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh also said that we are fighting the communal forces in India. "I agree

@ShashiTharoor we are fighting the communal forces in India. Both believe in the Gandhian Nehruvian Ideology and shall fight them relentlessly come what may. Best wishes".

5. Rajasthan CM Gehlot met with Congress Interim Chief Sonia Gandhi and announced after the meeting that he would not run for Congress President.

6. Gehlot also apologised for the ruckus in Rajasthan caused by his supporters over a possible leadership change. He also took "moral responsibility" for the events that took place in Rajasthan.

7. Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to three party leaders. Shanti Dhariwal, a minister in the Rajasthan Cabinet, Mahesh Joshi, the party's main whip in the Assembly, and Dharmendra Rathore, an MLA, have ten days to respond to the notice.

8. The notices were sent on the basis of a report sent by the Congress' observers in the state, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken. Both the leaders accused the three Congress leaders of "gross indiscipline" and sought disciplinary action against them.

9. The Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis after Chief Minister Gehlot hinted that he would quit the post.

10. Supporters from Gehlot's camp claimed that around 90 legislators tendered their resignation to the speaker, who has yet to take a call on them.