Congress President Not Going To Be 'Remote Controlled', Says Rahul Gandhi

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said that whoever is elected as the party's president will be independent in taking decisions and running the congress. The former Congress president said, "Both the nominess contesting for the Congress presidential election have a position as well as their individual perspectives. To call anyone a 'remote control' is an insult to both of them."

"Both candidates (Shashi Tharoor & Mallikarjun Kharge) who're standing (in Cong pres polls) have position and perspective and are people of stature and understanding. I don't think that either of them will be remote control. Such things are insulting to them, "as quoted by news agency ANI.

Kharge earlier dismissed the backstage remote control claims, saying, "People think I am a remote control and work from backstage. They claim that I will follow Sonia Gandhi's lead. Let me assure you that in Congress, there is no such thing as a remote control. Collectively, people make decisions. You are thinking of it. I am aware that there are a few people trying to create this idea.

The elections for Congress President will be held after a gap of 22 years on October 17. After a series of internal political tussles in the Congress, senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are the two candidates fighting for the presidency of the 'Grand Old Party'.

The Thiruvanantpuram MP, Rahul, said, "We are not a fascist party. We are a party that believes in conversation and welcomes different viewpoints. "

"Our constitution states: Bharat is a union of states. It means all our languages, states, and traditions have an equally important space in this union. That is the nature of our country. Spreading hatred and violence in the country is an anti-national act. We will fight anybody who spreads hatred and violence in this country, "he added.

The press briefing was also attended by Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, and former Chief Minister of Kerela, Siddaramaiah.