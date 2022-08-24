Congress President Election Schedule Expected To Be Announced on August 28

Congress general secretary incharge of the organisation, KC Venugopal, on Wednesday announced that the top Congress body will meet on August 28th (Sunday)to decide the schedule for party’s presidential election.

"A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting," Venugopal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(More to follow)