Congress President Election, Mallikarjun Kharge Vs Shashi Tharoor: Over 9,000 To Vote At 67 Booths Across Country

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh cast their ballots at AICC headquarters for the Congress Presidential election on Monday. (Image: ANI)

CONGRESS President Election: The Indian National Congress is holding its sixth organisational election to elect the party president on Monday. The Congress presidential poll is witnessing party veterans Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor go up against each other in, what they have maintained is, a "friendly contest". The voting to elect a non-Gandhi Congress chief after 24 years began at 10 am and will conclude at 4 pm. The results are expected to be declared on October 19.

At least 9,850 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates, who form the electoral college for electing the party chief, will vote today. A total of 67 polling booths have been set up across the states.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi, who is on Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, will vote at a yatra campsite in Karnataka's Ballari. Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh will cast their vote at the party headquarters in Delhi.

This is the polling booth at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu that will open at 10am. It is the meeting room container converted into a polling booth for the Congress Presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/3LvvALEHp9 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 17, 2022

Mallikarjun Kharge, who is being seen as the Gandhis' favourite and has the backing of a majority of the party, will vote at the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru. Tharoor, who has promised to usher in change, will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Visuals from Lucknow,UP pic.twitter.com/01FuE7oLCa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2022

The voting is being held by the secret ballot. All the ballet boxes will be taken to the AICC headquarters for counting.

Assuring the people of maintaining secrecy, Congress Central Election Authority (CEA) Chairman Madhusudan Mistry has said that there are no numbering on the papers and only counterfoil with detail will be kept with the Election Authority while the ballot boxes will be sealed and unsealed in front of election agents.

The ballot papers will be mixed before the counting begins in order to conceal the number of votes received by a candidate from a particular state.