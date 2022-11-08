Congress Plays Communal Politics In Gujarat To Appease Muslims Voters, Says Ally-Turned-Foe Hardik Patel

CRITICISING the working style of the Congress party, Patidar leader Hardik Patel who joined BJP this June, said that the grand old party has been playing communal politics in Gujarat to appease Muslim voters. Adding, he said the Party is not interested in working for the people of the state.

Speaking to ThePrint in an exclusive interview, Patel said, “The Congress is not interested in working for the people of Gujarat. Time and again, they resort to bad-mouthing the state’s industrialists, Hindus, [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] and Amit Shah just to appease Muslims.”

When questioned about the management style of the Congress, Patel stated that anyone holding a position would desire the flexibility to serve their constituency's interests, but that was not possible within the party.

Patel further taking about the Congress’s organisational functioning, said Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been selected as non-Gnadhi president for the party’s top recently, can tell whether he would retain his influence and power or if the Gandhi family will continue to lead the organisation.

“You should ask Mallikarjun Kharge, the newly appointed president of the Indian National Congress if his influence and power will remain or will the Gandhi family continue to run the party,” he said.

Regarding the question of whether the BJP differs, Patel claimed that the organisation gives its leaders important tasks. “In the last three months, I have been involved in several projects including working with the management of the (BJP) Gaurav Yatra, working with central ministers, and working on the ground in Viramgam. In politics, work is worship,” he added.

Patel, who gained popularity in 2015 as the face of the Patidar movement demanding Other Backward Class (OBC) status and reservations, has come under fire for his choice to join BJP he previously vehemently opposed.

Patel, however, has proven his mettle and his popularity among the Gujarati people remains unaffected. “I proved myself in 2017 and I will prove myself again this year. I don’t have a politician father to speak in my support, I have worked hard for the people of the state and it is their belief in my work that has helped me prove myself,” he added.