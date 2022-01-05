New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday lashed out on Congress after a 'security lapse' while PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab. The incident has set off a huge political clash as BPJ has alleged Punjab's ruling party (Congress) of 'murderous intent'.

In a series of Tweets, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today's security breach in Punjab was totally unacceptable and he seeks people accountable for the mishap.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed," Amit Shah tweeted.

Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022

He further alleged that Congress-made happening in Punjab was just a trailer of what Congress party thinks and termed the whole incident 'Insane'. He further demanded an apology from the higher echelons of Congress to the people of India.

"Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done," he added in the tweet.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier said that they are taking cognisance of this serious security lapse have sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

The statement comes in after the Prime Minister's convoy during its visit to National Martyrs Memorial in Punjab via road reached a flyover where the road was blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.

