'Congress Outsourced Contract Of Abusing Me, Working In Silent': PM Modi's Veiled Dig At AAP

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on Aam Aadmi Party and said that the opposition Congress has outsourced the contract of abusing him asserting that it is working 'silently' to capture votes in rural areas of the state. Gujarat is set to witness a three-pronged battle in the upcoming Assembly Elections with BJP, AAP and Congress in the fray.

Addressing a rally in Jamkandorna town of Rajkot, PM Modi also warned the BJP workers to be aware of the opposition Congress. "In the last 20 years, those who were against Gujarat left no stone unturned to defame the state. They hurled choicest abuses against me, including calling me ‘maut ka saudagar'," the prime minister said.

Without naming the AAP, PM Modi said, "They have suddenly gone silent. They have outsourced the contract of creating ruckus, making noise and abusing me, to others. They are silently going to villages and asking people for votes. I should warn you against this silent strategy of the opposition party. I know this as this is being controlled by those who are known to conspire against Gujarat from Delhi".

Targeting the opposition, Modi said when the Indian government makes a move against corruption, "an entire group shouts against us", and begins to defame government institutions.

"Why don't you give a straight reply to the allegations levelled against you. You will have to pay back whatever you have looted from the public. Shouldn't I continue to work despite criticism? I have your full blessings," he said.

Modi told the BJP workers to ask Congress leaders if they visited the world's tallest Statue of Unity, built in Gujarat in the honour of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who hailed from the state. People from all over the world visit the grand Statue of Unity barring one group of people, he said.

"If you find any Congress worker near your village, ask him whether he went to the Statue of Unity even once? Even if some of them went, they would have done so secretly so that others do not know about this. Those who do not respect the son of soil cannot be accepted in Gujarat," Modi said.

In an apparent response to critics of the 'Gujarat model', Modi said today that the state and development have become synonymous with each other. "Whichever sector one may look at, talks of development of Gujarat can be backed by figures," he said.

He said in two decades of BJP rule, sectors such as education, healthcare and industry have seen massive growth. Had Gujarat not developed so much in the last 20 years, there would have been a question mark on the future of the youth of the state. "It is the hard work of 20 years that the future of our youth is moving ahead with development and trust," he said.



