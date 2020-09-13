The Opposition Congress has come out in support of actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in a drug-related case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The party termed Rhea "daughter of Bengal" and took out a rally on Kolkata streets in support of the actress, who hails from West Bengal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Opposition Congress has come out in support of actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in a drug-related case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The party termed Rhea "daughter of Bengal" and took out a rally on Kolkata streets in support of the actress, who hails from West Bengal. The protest rally in solidarity with Rhea started from the state Congress office to the Wellington junction on instructions of West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The party said that it will not tolerate the "political conspiracy" and vindictive behavior against the "daughter of Bengal" Riya Chakraborty. Sushant Singh Rajput, a native of Bihar, was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment. His family had accused Rhea, who was the live-in partner of the late actor, of cheating, harassment and driving him to suicide.

Following the family's FIR in a Patna police station, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recommended a CBI investigation into the case. While the case was initially being probed by the Mumbai Police, the CBI took over after accusations of a lacklustre investigation.

The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance government in Maharashtra defended the Mumbai Police and denied allegations of stalling the investigation. With leaders of Bihar, where Assembly elections are due later this year, supporting Rajput's family, the Congress party West Bengal has come out in support of Rhea, thus,cadding to the political row over the case.

Rhea is currently lodged in a single cell in Mumbai's Byculla prison. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on drug charges in connection with the death of Rajput. She is accused of organising marijuana for her actor-boyfriend, who was found dead inside his Mumbai residence and sent to jail for 14 days. Her brother Showik was also arrested over similar charges and sent to NCB custody.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma