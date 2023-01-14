Congress MP Santokh Singh Dies Of Heart Attack During Bharat Jodo Yatra In Punjab

CONGRESS leader and MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Ludhiana. Santokh Singh was walking alongside Rahul Gandhi when he suddenly collapsed. The MP was rushed to Phagwara’s Virk hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Rahul Gandhi has left the Yatra and reached the hospital after receiving the news of Santokh Singh's demise. It is being reported that today's schedule of the Congress' marathon march is likely to be cancelled.

#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance after he collapsed while walking during Bharat Jodo Yatra today. He passed away soon after.



Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief on his demise and said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace.."

ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਜਲੰਧਰ ਤੋਂ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਸਿੰਘ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਬੇਵਕਤੀ ਮੌਤ ਦਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ..ਪ੍ਵਮਾਤਮਾ ਵਿੱਛੜੀ ਰੂਹ ਨੂੰ ਸਕੂਨ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੇ ..ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal here Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg. The Punjab leg of the foot march had begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

During the yatra, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MPs Mansih Tewari, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, former ministers Vijay Inder Singla and other party leaders accompanied Gandhi.