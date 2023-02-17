'Being Ph-ooled': Congress MLAs Put Flowers On Ears In Unique Protest Against Karnataka Govt

KARNATAKA Congress found a unique way to protest against the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government which presented the state budget in the Assembly on Friday. Congress legislators today donned marigold flowers over their ears to suggest they are being "ph-ooled" by the government. In Karnataka, a ‘flower on the ear’ is a symbol of getting fooled by someone.

There is a term for it - “kivimelehoova”. When someone has to ask the other person to stop fooling them they say "do not put flower on my ear". The Congress’ protest seems to be a play on this phrase. During the budget session, both parties levelled serious allegations against each other.

Also Watch:

Where the BJP government has criticised the previous Congress government for appeasement politics, having links with the Popular Front of India (which was banned by the Union Home Ministry in 2022), and their poor governance track record. The Congress targeted the BJP-led ruling government over inflation, corruption, and communalism.

"Just a reminder 90 per cent of BJP’s 2018 manifesto promises remain unfullfilled, while only 55 per cent of the allocated 2022 budget has been utilised. Get ready for one more round of fake promises," A Twitter post shared by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala read, "Beware of kivimelehoova", he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced in the state budget 2023-24 that a ‘majestic’ Ram Temple will be constructed at the Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara district. He also announced that various construction works will be undertaken in Anjanadri hill Koppal district, which is believed to be the Hindu God Hanuman’s birthplace, at an estimated cost of Rs 100 Crore. A tender has been invited for this project, according to a PTI report.

In the next two years, the government will undertake several renovation drives at various temples and Math at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 Crore. The Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled for later this year.

CM Bommai also announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loans given to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the coming financial year. This move will ensure a hassle-free and need-based loan facility for making necessary preparation for farm-related activities. Chief Minister is announcing the state budget as he also holds the Finance portfolio in the state.

(With agency inputs)