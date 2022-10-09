Congress MLA Attacked In Gujarat's Khergam Slams BJP Govt, Protests Break Out

A CONGRESS MLA was allegedly thrashed up in the Navsari district of Gujarat on Saturday while he was taking part in a protest by local tribals. The MLA, Anant Patel, has alleged that he came under attack when he was reaching Khergam in Navsari for a meeting.

Patel accused the chief of Zila Panchayat and his goons of also vandalising his car. The tribal leader hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and said that anyone who raised their voice under the rule of the saffron party is beaten up and sent to jail.

He further alleged that the Zila Panchayat chief and the goons made casteist slurs and threatened him. "You are becoming a leader being an Adivasi. Won't let an Adivasi walk here," Patel quoted them as saying.

Following the attack on Patel, a huge crowd of protesters gathered in support of the Congress MLA on Saturday night and vowed to block the 14 districts until the Zila Panchayat chief and his goons are caught.

"The chief of Zila Panchayat and his goons vandalized my car and beat me up when I was reaching Khergam, Navsari for a meeting. They said, you are becoming a leader being an Adivasi, we won't spare you; won't let an Adivasi walk here," ANI quoted Patel as saying.

"We will protest here until the Zila Panchayat chief and his goons are caught. Adivasis will block the highways of 14 districts till then. Anyone who raises their voice under the rule of the BJP government is beaten up and sent to jail," he added.

"Four-five people attacked Anant Patel yesterday, after which he sat in protest with his Adivasi supporters. He's been assured that within three days, the guilty will be caught and proper action will be taken. Police deployed but no untoward incident occurred. Complaint filed as per rules," said Navsari Deputy Superintendent of Police.

On Saturday night, protestors set ablaze a shop and vandalised the fire tender which reached the spot.