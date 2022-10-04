Congress Loses Chairmanship Of Parliamentary Committees On IT, Home; 6 Key Panels With BJP & Allies

IN A latest rejig of the parliamentary committees, Congress lost chairmanship of panels on Information Technology and Home Affairs, while BJP and its allies are now heading six key committees.

The saffron party and its political allies will be chairing six major parliamentary committees, including Home, IT, Defence, External Affairs, Finance and Health.

The Parliamentary Standing committee on Home Affairs, previously chaired by Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, will now be under BJP MP and retired IPS officer Brij Lal.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been replaced by Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav as the head of the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology. Jadhav is part of the Sena faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Tharoor meanwhile is occupied with the upcoming Congress Presidential polls.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which previously chaired the Parliamentary Panel on Food and Consumer Affairs, has also not been given charge of any panel.

Reacting on the issue, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said, "TMC is the third largest party in Parliament, also the second largest opposition party does not get a single chairmanship. The largest opposition party loses two crucial chairmanships of Standing committees. This is the stark reality of New India."

On the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav has been replaced as the chairperson.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee will chair the panel on food and her party colleague Vivek Thakur will head the committee on Health.

The chairmanship of parliamentary panel on Industry was taken away from TRS and given to DMK.