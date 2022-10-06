Congress Leader's 'Chamchagiri' Remark For President Murmu Sparks Row; BJP Says 'Unfortunate And Worrisome'

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday criticized the Congress for its leader Udit Raj’s objectionable remarks against President Droupadi Murmu, calling it "worrisome and unfortunate." Congress leader Udit Raj had on Wednesday said that no country should get a President like Murmu and accused her of allegedly doing 'Chamchagiri'.

"No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu Ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. She says 70 per cent of the people eat Gujarat's salt. She will get to know once she starts living by consuming salt only," Udit Raj said on Wednesday in his tweet in Hindi.

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

Responding to Udit Raj's tweet, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla termed it as ‘another low remark by the Congress' and said Udit Raj had insulted the first woman Adivasi President in unacceptable ways.

“After Ajoy Kumar called President Draupadi Murmu as evil & then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term “Rashtrapatni” now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President! Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adviasi samaj,” he said.

After Ajoy Kumar called President Draupadi Murmu as evil & then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term “Rashtrapatni” now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President!



Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adviasi samaj pic.twitter.com/W0owoqxYHu — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 6, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in his response to the matter said “Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome, unfortunate. This isn't the 1st time they've used such words. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset,” as quoted by news agency ANI.

The remark from Raj came days after President Murmu observed that 76 per cent of the nation's salt is produced in Gujarat, adding lightheartedly, she said that "all Indians use the salt produced in Gujarat"

Earlier in the month of July, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar alleged that Droupadi Murmu represented a "very evil philosophy of India" and said that she should not be made a "symbol of Adivasi." In the same month, senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also sparked a controversy by calling the president "Rashtrapatni" which invited severe criticism.

Following the controversy, National Commission for Women to send notice to Congress leader Udit Raj pertaining to his statement regarding President Droupadi Murmu.