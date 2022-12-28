Karnataka-Maharashtra Row: Shivakumar Attacks CM Bommai As Border Dispute Broils Up

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivkumar on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, saying that he should get Home Minister Amit Shah to issue a public statement over the border dispute with Maharashtra and settle the matter once and for all, instead of making hollow statements. Karnataka has been embroiled in a decades-long border dispute with neighbouring Maharashtra that has intensified in the last few days.

"Not surprised that (the) CM is merely doing lip service with hollow statements. If he actually means not to cede an inch of Karnataka to Maharashtra, he should immediately take an all-party delegation to Delhi and let Home Minister give a public assurance on the matter," DK Shivakumar said in a tweet. He said this in response to the chief minister's statement on the issue.

Also Watch:

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier, on Tuesday, stood firm on his stand that not an iota of land would be bartered to Maharashtra. Bommai had also exuded confidence saying that the state will get justice as the borders have been drawn on the basis of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

While speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Congress president expressed his disappointment over the Chief Minister’s statement. He said that if the CM intended to take any stringent action in the matter, he would have done it by now.

"Had CM Bommai walked the talk about not even goving up on an inch of Karnatak's territory, he wouldn't taken resolute steps in that direction by now," Shivakumar said.

Escalating the matter further, the Maharashtra Assembly yesterday had unanimously passed a resolution tabled by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the raging border dispute. The resolution seeks to pursue the dispute legally to bring the 865 Marathi speaking villages in Karnataka in Maharashtra.

Interestingly, both states are currently ruled by BJP governments and neither is willing to step back from their demands or even tone down the rhetoric further complicating the matter.

Karnataka is gearing for assembly election next year while the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP government is facing heat over the festering border controversy further making any chance of a compromise in the matter unlikely.

(With agency inputs)