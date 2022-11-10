Congress Leader Satish Jarkiholi Apologises After Backlash Over His ‘Hindu’ Remark

PUTTING end to the controversy over the "Hindu" remark, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Satish Jarkiholi withdrew and apologized for his statement claiming that some individuals were attempting to misrepresent it and use it against him.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jarkiholi apologized for his remark and asked to constitute an investigating committee to find those who tried to defame him as anti-Hindu.

On Monday, Jarkiholi sparked a controversy by saying that the word "Hindu" is Persian and did not originate in India. "Where has the word "Hindu" come from? It has come from Persia...So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, and Wikipedia, the term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?... Its meaning is horrible," the Karnataka Congress working president had said at a programme in Belagavi.

Soon after a video of Jarkiholi speaking on a Hindu statement went viral on social media, senior BJP leaders slammed him for the statement and allegedly insulting and provoking Hindus. Criticising Jarkiholi’s statement, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said it is a habit of Congress and AAP leaders to demean the Hindu deities.

Meanwhile, calling the remark unfortunate, Bommai also said the Congress leaders make such statements with half knowledge to appease voters of the one community. He also said this is anti-national and people should condemn it.

Responding to the matter, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday called Jarkiholi's remark a personal opinion and said that the party will seek an explanation from him. "Satish Jarkiholi's statement is his personal opinion and not the Congress party's opinion, we will ask for his explanation on the same,” ANI quoted.

Earlier, KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said he would resign as MLA if proven wrong and he wouldn't apologize for his statement. "Let everyone prove I’m wrong. If I am wrong, I’ll resign as MLA and not just apologise for my statement," news agency ANI said quoting Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi.

(With ANI Inputs)