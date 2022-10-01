Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Resigns As Leader Of Opposition In Rajya Sabha

MALLIKARJUN Kharge, a senior congressman, resigned as Rajya Sabha's opposition leader. Kharge, who is running for president of the Congress as reported by news agency ANI

#CongressPresidentPolls | Following the Udaipur Resolution of One Leader One Post, Candidate for Congress President Poll Mallikarjun Kharge has sent his resignation from the post of LoP in Rajyasabha to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi



He submitted his resignation letter to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi in accordance with the one post rule that the Congress has adopted. But the subject that is currently causing a stir is who will succeed Kharge as the opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha.The upper house chairman will be notified of the new leader's appointment by the Congress parliamentary party chairperson after the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party will appoint the successor to Kharge.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, consequent upon my filing of nomination for the post of President, All India Congress Committee,” Kharge said in his letter to interim party president Sonia Gandhi.

Kharge, the frontrunner for the post of Congress President, became the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in February 2021 after the retirement of the former Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Digvijaya Singh, Ranjit Ranjan, and Mukul Wasnik may be the potential candidates for the next leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha. The selection process for the new Leader will begin after the results are announced.

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, chose not to run for the position of Congress president in accordance with the party's "one person, one post" policy because Congress MLAs in Rajasthan prevented the party from passing a one-line resolution nominating Gehlot's successor.

The Udaipur Chintan Shivir was organised in response to the G-23 leaders' increasing demands for significant organisational reforms in view of the party's continuous electoral failures. The purpose of the shivir was to give the "Grand Old Party" new energy.