Congress' Jaiveer Shergill Resigns As National Spokesman, Accuses Party Top Brass Of 'Ignoring Ground Reality'

The Congress on Wednesday suffered another setback after senior party leader and national spokesperson Jaiver Shergill resigned from the post. In his resignation statement to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, the 39-year-old Supreme Court lawyer said that he felt the vision of the decision-makers in the party was no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth.

"The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India," Shergill said in his letter.



"Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country. Rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sychophancy and consistently ignoring on ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he added.

Shergill's resignation comes at a time when many promising congress leaders resigned from the grand old party. Three days ago, senior leader Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the Congress' steering committee for Himachal Pradesh. In his resignation letter to the interim president, Sonia Gandhi, he wrote that he was left with no choice after the "continuing exclusion and insults."Last week, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the post of chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee hours after his appointment.