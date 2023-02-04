'Cup Belongs To PM Modi' : Congress After Official Dismisses Adani Row As 'Storm In A Tea Cup'

AMID the ongoing row over the Hindenberg report on Adani, the Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday that a senior government official has described the recent developments as "a storm in a tea cup" and said that the cup belongs to none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A responsible senior official has dismissed the Adani affair as a storm in a tea cup. Well, he accepts it as a storm. As for the tea cup, it is of none other than the PM himself. No ordinary tea cup!" the former Union minister wrote on Twitter.

His remarks have come after the opposition stepped up its attack on the BJP-led government over the Adani issue and slammed it for not taking action against Adani. The president of the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, has demanded an investigation. Meanwhile, the AAP leader Sanjay Singh called the stock crash "Maha ghotala ( big scam) in Amrit Kaal".

The report alleges fraudulent transactions and share manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group, the stocks of the Adani group's listed unit have collapsed by more than $120 billion, which is about half of the group's value.

However, the Adani Group has rejected the accusations and has termed the report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India's highest courts".

The opposition also stalled the proceedings in both houses of the parliament for the second day on Friday and demanded a discussion in the house on these issues. It had also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation or a probe monitored by the Supreme Court of India.

