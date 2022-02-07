New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a scathing attack against Congress and opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress and Aam Aadmi Party of pushing migrant labourers to leave Delhi and Mumbai and thereby triggering migrant crisis during initial days of COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi called Congress the leader of Tukde Tukde gang, adding that Divide and Rule is part of its DNA.

"The Congress Party has crossed all limits during the first wave COVID pandemic. During the first wave, when people were following lockdowns, in the entire world guidelines were suggesting that people stay where they are... then Congress leaders were standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent people. They pushed migrant workers in Mumbai to return to their states," the PM said in his reply to the Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ - Parliament: In Lok Sabha, PM Modi hits out at Congress, calls it leader of Tukde Tukde gang | As it happened

"Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi government went around slums in jeeps and announced on mics that whoever wants to go home, buses have been arranged.to leave the city.... This led to the spread of COVID in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand. What kind of politics is this? How long will this politics will continue? The entire country is shocked by the behavior of Congress," he added.

Attacking the Opposition further, he said, "Now Congress has made up its mind not to come to power for the next 100 years. You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago. If we are talking about being 'vocal for local', are we not fulfilling the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi? Then, why was it being mocked by the Opposition?"

The Prime Minister said that all this was being done because "some people thought that the coronavirus will damage the image of Modi."

"We are firm believers in democracy. And, we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy. But, blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead. We are all people committed to democracy by culture, by behavior and not from today, but for centuries. It is true that criticism is the ornament of a vibrant democracy, but superstition is a disrespect to democracy," he added.

Depicting the distribution of gas connections and building of houses and toilets as achievements of his government, Modi said, “Today poor people of the country are getting a gas and connection, house & toilets. They have their own bank account. But unfortunately, some people's (opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014.”

Modi then attacked Congress on its inability to win elections in many states. “Nagaland voted for Congress 24 yrs ago, Odisha voted for you 27 yrs ago. You won with full majority in Goa 28 yrs ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Benga voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you,” he said. “After losing so many elections there is no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' (ego),” he added.

#LIVE | Those who don't know the pain of small farmers don't have any right to do politics in the name of the farmers: PM @narendramodi



Updates: https://t.co/GmVZSqGiVj#PMModi #LokSabha pic.twitter.com/tYamO4xgbI — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) February 7, 2022

#LIVE | I think you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years: PM @narendramodi



Updates: https://t.co/dv3T58InvT#PMModi #LokSabha pic.twitter.com/xzJJ6I3LwB — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) February 7, 2022

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma