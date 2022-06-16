New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to give him relaxation till Monday from appearing for questioning in the money-laundering probe. Gandhi, (51), has cited his mother Sonia Gandhi's health condition as the reason for the relaxation. However, ED officials are yet to respond to Gandhi's request.

The Congress on Thursday held protests in several parts of the country including Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan over the Enforcement Directorate investigating former party president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress workers held a protest march in Bengaluru on Thursday over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru. "The protest is our right. We will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders. They are harassing only Congress people," Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party detained by Police during their protest in Bengaluru against ED and the questioning of Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/eF8yRw7dG9 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Latest Updates From Congress' massive protest over Rahul Gandhi's questioning:

- Rahul Gandhi has requested ED to give him relaxation from appearing for questioning from 17th to 20th June citing his mother Sonia Gandhi's health condition. ED officials are yet to respond on his recent request to appear on Monday, 20th June: Congress Sources

- Congress workers also staged a demonstration in Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow and Jaipur. "They want to suppress Rahul Gandhi's voice. They can't scare Indira Gandhi's grandson with lathis. Congress will be the reason behind BJP's end," said Rajasthan Minister P Khachariyawas.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress workers in Lucknow demonstrate over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/feIZvdInJJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 16, 2022

- In an attempt to resist detention during the Congress party's protest over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi, party leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday held a policeman by his collar while being taken away by other police personnel here in Hyderabad.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress workers protest in Hyderabad against ED and the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/9jG2aZxNJC — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

- Congress leaders including senior ministers of the Maharashtra government were detained by police as they protested at Raj Bhavan. State Congress president Nana Patole, PWD minister Ashok Chavan, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, medical education minister Amit Deshmukh and textile minister Aslam Shaikh were among those detained.

- Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse Congress workers protesting in Thiruvananthapuram over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

#WATCH | Kerala: Police use water cannons & tear gas to disperse Congress workers protesting in Thiruvananthapuram over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/n9qUSlzJ4M — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

- Meanwhile, a report by news agency IANS stated that Rahul Gandhi has told the ED that all the decisions and transactions related to Young India's (YI) acquisition of Associated Journal Ltd (AJL) were taken by late party leader Motilal Vora.

- The Gandhi scion, who was grilled for three straight days in connection with the National Herald case, denied having knowledge of any sort of loan taken by YI, according to ED sources. In fact, he was not aware of the accommodation entry of YI, Gandhi is said to have told ED, as reported by IANS.

- Right after a meeting of the AICC was held, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the Centre over the ruckus created outside the party headquarters allegedly by the Delhi Police on Wednesday. Kharge said, "All detained Congress leaders were kept illegally. No cases were registered. Our leaders had to go to hospitals, some have broken ribs. We came to Vice President-Rajya Sabha Chairman to appeal on this matter. It's his duty to protect us."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan