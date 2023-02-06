Congress Holds Nationwide Protest Over Adani Row, Demands Probe; Parliament Adjourned

AMID the ongoing row over the Hindenburg-Adani row, the Congress party held a nationwide protest on Monday over the allegations of financial fraud against the Adani Group. The Congress workers took to the streets in various parts of the country, demanding an impartial investigation into the matter.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president and the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, stated that the government did not want this matter raised and discussed. They want to avoid it and don't want it on the record.

#AdaniGroups | We demand discussion on our notices (in Parliament), we're ready for a detailed discussion. We want it to be taken up first. Ready to speak on President's Address & we give it its due importance. But first priority is that PM Modi give a reply on this issue: LoP RS pic.twitter.com/EFfr2rrrEH — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

"Govt want this matter to not be raised, not to be discussed. They want to avoid it somehow and do not want to bring it to record. We demand discussion on our notices (in Parliament), we're ready for a detailed discussion. We want it to be taken up first. Ready to speak on President's Address and we give it its due importance. But first priority is that PM Modi give a reply on this issue," Kharge said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Congress workers, all around the country, were seen protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government in front of the State Bank of India and LIC offices in various parts of the country.

Earlier, the party announcing the nationwide protest said, "The government is hell-bent on helping Modiji's friends to loot public money... we also demand a JPC (joint parliament commission) probe or a chief justice-led inquiry in the humongous Adani scam," as quoted by news agency ANI.

As the Congress workers protested on the streets across the country, the opposition parties besides the Congress also protested, assembling near the Gandhi statue on the parliament premises.

The opposition leaders are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe into the Adani issue or a "Court-monitored" investigation.

"We want a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Adani issue and Central govt is also not ready to have discussion on Adani issue. Govt wants to hide everything and they’re now being exposed: KC Venugopal," KC Venugopal, the Congress MP said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, JMM MP Mahua Maji also questioned why Adani is being shielded.

"Why does PM Modi not want to come and face this? Everything is being privatised gradually, they are being shielded. You can see where the country is heading. The entire opposition is united, we are protesting. We want answers, why is Adani being shielded?" said Mahua Maji.

Why does PM Modi not want to come and face this? Everything is being privatised gradually, they are being shielded. You can see where the country is heading. The entire Opposition is united, we are protesting. We want answers, why is #Adani being shielded?: JMM MP Dr. Mahua Maji pic.twitter.com/EoSlHw1Pqp — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

The Hindenburg report alleges fraudulent transactions and share manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group, the stocks of the Adani group's listed unit have collapsed by more than $120 billion, which is about half of the group's value.

However, the Adani Group has rejected the accusations and has termed the report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India's highest courts".