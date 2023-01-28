'Congress Has To Be Fulcrum of Opposition Alliance For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls': Jairam Ramesh

AMID the ongoing preparations by different political parties for the 2024 general elections, the Congress general secretary said on Saturday that Congress has to be the "fulcrum" of any opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the polls. He also said that, in his view, the "Grand Old Party" should prepare to fight on its own in every state.

The veteran Congress leader Ramesh, in an interview with news agency PTI, said that he would try to do another yatra from Gujarat's Porbandar to Arunachal Pradesh's Parshuram Kund this year, but the final call is to be taken by the party.

"I certainly have been giving thought to it. Now whether the party will or not (undertake such a yatra), I cannot say. But ideally when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was thought of in Udaipur, there was also a thinking of moving West to East".

On being asked if Congress would be the fulcrum of the opposition coalition in the 2024 polls, he said, "I certainly believe so. It stands to reason as we are the only national political party even today (besides the BJP)."

"We may not be in power in state after state but if you look at the presence in every village, mohalla, block, town, city, you would find Congress workers, Congress families," he said.

Jairam also claimed that the BJP may be in power due to its sheer presence, but the Congress is the national political force.

"Just measuring our influence by the number of states we govern or the percentage of votes that we get, is a very narrow perspective. The ideology of the Congress is of the Centre. It is a Centre-Left party. Every party veers around to the Congress point of view, to the middle path, the path of consensus and conciliation," he said.

"So yes, we are the fulcrum. If we are going to take on the BJP, it is only a coalition around the Congress (that can do so)," he said.

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi, he said that in his view, building the organisation first is his first choice, and the power will automatically follow.

"Long years of being in power has been detrimental to the organisational vitality. With the Bharat Jodo Yatra, this (organisational vitality) has gotten a booster and momentum but that has to be sustained," he said.

"We cannot go back to having conflicts within the organisation between leaders, clashes between different groups. One would expect that after the Bharat Jodo Yatra we have found a higher purpose," he added as quoted by news agency PTI.