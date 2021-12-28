New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday suffered embarrassment after the party's flag fell off the flagpole today morning as the party chief tried to unfurl it to mark the 137th foundation day of the Indian National Congress (INC) at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

While it was an embarrassing moment for party leaders, Sonia Gandhi kept her poise and along with treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal held the party flag in their hands and displayed it briefly to the workers present at the function. Congress' Seva Dal workers unsuccessfully attempted to string the flag back again and then a ladder was called for after which they strung the flag again.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day#Delhi pic.twitter.com/A03JkKS5aC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Following this, the hoisting ceremony was repeated after some 20 minutes, this time without any eventuality. Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present at the party headquarters.

Meanwhile earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to extend greetings on the party's foundation day saying it's a party that laid the foundation of our democracy in India. "We are Congress- the Party which laid the foundation of our democracy and we are proud of this legacy. Best wishes on Congress Foundation Day," he tweeted.

We are Congress- the Party which laid the foundation of our democracy & we are proud of this legacy.



Best wishes on #CongressFoundationDay.



हम कांग्रेस हैं- वो पार्टी जिसने हमारे देश में लोकतंत्र की स्थापना की और हमें इस धरोहर पर गर्व है।#कांग्रेस_स्थापना_दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/c2pg7Vx1nl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2021

The Indian National Congress was formed on December 28, 1885, and conducted its first session in Mumbai (then Bombay) from the said date to December 31 of that year. Lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee was the first president of INC.

