Congress Fires Fresh Salvos At BJP Amid Death Threats To Kashmiri Pandit Employees In Valley

Kashmiri Pandits in the valley have been receiving death threats from terrorists and now the Congress is trying to corner the BJP government over the issue saying, these threats belie government’s claims of normalcy.

In a blog, The Resistance Front (TRF) which is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has released separate lists of Kashmiri Pandit employees who were recruited under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package (PMRP). They have threatened to turn their transit colonies into “graveyards.”

118 civilians, including five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs have been killed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, when article 370 of the constitution was scrapped, the Union Government had informed the Parliament recently.

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits and other reserved category employees had shifted to Jammu in May under threat from terrorists. They are currently protesting to demand relocation of Kashmiri Hindu employees outside the valley. Their protest has now crossed over 200 days.

“Quite recently … hit lists have been issued by TRF, we ask the Lt Governor to please explain how can these employees go back to their duties in such circumstances?” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) spokesperson Deepika Singh Rajawat told reporters in Srinagar.

“While he does not lose a minute to showcase his fairytale normalcy to his masters in Delhi, the bubble of his lies bursts factually when these lists are being published every other day,” she added.

Rajawat alleged that the BJP and LG administration have made this issue a “matter of ego”. She says they fear if they succumb to the pressure of employees, their “extravaganza of normalcy will be exposed”.

“I want to remind them that it is not a political issue but a matter of life and death. We are fed up with our politicisation all over the country,” Rajawat, who is also a Kashmiri Pandit, said.

There are employees who are currently staying in rented accomodations in Jammu and are more prone to attacks from militants, the Congress leader further said.

She demanded immediate release of the salaries of the protesting employees and criticised the arm-twisting measure against the threatened employees.

“No such pressure tactic should be used against them as these actions have already made the insensitive and indifferent approach of the UT administration apparent while dealing with an issue which is solely of a humanitarian nature,” she said.

(With agency inputs)