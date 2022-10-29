Congress Demands Probe Into Alleged 'Cash Gifts' To Journalists By Bommai Govt; BJP Denies Allegations

THE CONGRESS has sought an answer from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the allegations that some of the senior journalists were bribed with Deepavali sweet boxes. The party in the state has demanded a judicial investigation into what it called the "Chief Minister's Office (CMO) 'sweet box bribe' to journalists.

Taking to his social media handle, the Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The #40PercentSarkar seeks to bribe the journalists with ? 1 Lakh cash! Will Bommai answer- 1. Isn't it “bribe” being offered by CM? 2. What is the source of ?1,00,000? Has it come from Public Exchequer or from CM himself? 3. Will ED/IT take note?".

“Hats off to the courageous scribes of #Karnataka, who exposed the #BribeGate of CM Bommai & his CMO. Hope BJP Govt realises that everyone is “Not on Sale”,” he tweeted.

Responding to the matter, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee said the people of the state should know how much money was given as a bribe, how much was received, and how much was returned.

The Karnataka Lokayukta received a complaint from Janaadhikara Sanghasha Parishath (JSP), a non-governmental organisation, accusing the Chief Minister of paying bribes to journalists under the pretence of Deepavali gifts.

The complainants namely R Adarsh Iyer, Prakash Babu B K and Vishwanath V B of the JSP said the chief minister paid bribes to the chief reporter of several media houses. The complainant claimed that the reporters of two Kannada and English daily newspapers were each paid Rs 1 lakh in sweet boxes.

“This payment of money as part of Deepavali gift in a sweet box amounts to serious allegations of bribery to gain undue advantage in hiding and hushing up various other allegations being published/broadcast against the government led by the Chief Minister of Karnataka. This amounts to unethical and immoral usage of money,” the office bearers of JSP, as quoted by news agency PTI said.

Seeking action on the matter, the JSP demanded that the Lokayukta police file a criminal case against the Chief Minister and his aide under the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, Sources in the CMO said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said he was unaware that cash was given