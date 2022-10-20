Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi For Declaring Party Chief Ahead Of Results

CONGRESS, who got its new President on Wednesday, came in defence of Rahul Gandhi's remark referring to Mallikarjun Kharge as the new party chief ahead of the announcement of the Congress Presidential Poll results. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, defending Rahul Gandhi's remark, said that the direction of voting was quite clear when the Congress MP made that comment in a press meet in Andhra Pradesh.

Jairam Ramesh also described the media reports on Rahul Gandhi's remark as "erroneous". "There have been erroneous media reports that Rahul Gandhi announced Kharge-ji as Congress President during his press meet that began at Adoni at around 1pm. The fact is that the direction of voting was quite clear before the press meet began," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the Andhra Pradesh leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, yesterday was asked about his role in the party, to which he replied, "The new president will decide what my role will be. Ask Kharge ji and Sonia ji." Rahul's comment came hours before the results of the Congress Presidential polls were announced.

"I can't comment on Congress President's role, that's for Mr Kharge (party's Presidential candidate) to comment on. The President will decide what my role is...and where I will be deployed ask Kharge ji, Sonia ji," said Congress MP amid the Andhra Pradesh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Within an hour of his statement, the results were announced and Mallikarjun Kharge was officially declared the winner of the Congress presidential elections with 7897 votes, and Shashi Tharoor got about 1,072 votes. It was for the first time in 24 years that the Congress party will be led by a chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Addressing the media after his victory, Kharge said Congress has "continuously strengthened democracy" in the 75-year history of the country and protected the Constitution. He also congratulated Tharoor and said that they discussed methods to take the party forward.

"Now when democracy is in danger and Constitution is being attacked, and every institution is being broken, Congress has presented an example of strengthening the country's democracy by conducting organisational elections at the national level. I thank everyone connected with the election," he said.