'Vajpayee Had Used The Word Too': Mallikarjun Kharge After Remarks On PM Modi Expunged

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday questioned Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar why his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expunged. The Congress chief raised objection to the expunging and said it should be done after taking all the rules into account.

The action against parts of Kharge's speech was taken on Wednesday, a day after Rahul Gandhi's words were expunged from parliamentary records.

"I don't think there was anything unparliamentary or accusatory against anyone in my speech... But a few words were misconstrued... If you have any doubt then you could have asked in different way, but you have asked for my words in six places to be expunged," he said in Rajya Sabha.

Kharge defended himself by citing the example of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Kharge "Vajpayee sahab had used a word against (former prime minister PV) Narasimha Rao ji and that word is still in the books," he said.

Outside the house, Kharge expressed his disapproval of the move, saying, "Expunging of words should be done after considering all rules. We've also studied the rules as to what words they can't expunge. I've given them a three-page reply and maybe they will be satisfied after that."

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi questioned why his words were deleted. The Congress MP had on Tuesday alleged that billionaire businessman Gautam Adani's rise of fortunes conincide with BJP coming to power in 2014. His statement came amid allegations of corruption against the Adani Group.

The Congress MP also took to Twitter to slam the expunging of his remarks on PM Modi and Adani. “Mr. Prime Minister, you cannot erase the voice of democracy. The people are directly questioning you. You must reply,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge communication Jairam Ramesh said, "With the expunging of @RahulGandhi 's remarks on PM linked Adani MahaMegaScam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti."

Rahul Gandhi had posed four questions to PM Modi which included asking him how many times he travelled with Adani abroad, how many times did the business tycoon joined the PM on foreign trips, how many times Adani visited that country immediately after PM's foreign trip and got a contract. Gandhi also displayed an enlarged photograph of BJP leaders, including PM Modi, with Gautam Adani.

He also asked the prime minister as to how much money did Adani give to the BJP in electoral bonds. He claimed that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.