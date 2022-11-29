'Do You Have 100 Heads Like Ravan?': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge On PM Modi

CONGRESS president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing comparison to 'Ravan', a character of Hindu mythology 'Ramayan'. Targeting the prime minister for campaigning in the elections being held at various levels in the country, the Congress leader said, "Leaving his work, he keeps campaigning for elections to the municipal corporation, and in those held for electing MLAs and MPs."

Quoting PM Modi, Kharge said, "He talks about himself all the time - 'Don't look at anyone, vote after seeing Modi'."

"How many times see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?" the Congress leader asked.

However, Kharge's comments did not go down well with BJP leaders, who reacted sharply to the comparison with 'Ravan'. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for called PM Narendra Modi 'Ravan'. "Using such language for a PM, for the son of Gujarat isn't appropriate. It is condemnable and shows Congress' mindset. It's an insult not just to PM Modi. It is an insult to every Gujarati, to Gujarat," he says.

Patra charged that Congress top leaders have insulted PM Modi time and again. "Sonia Gandhi who was the chief of the Congress had addressed PM Modi as a merchant of death (maut ka saudagar). Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay had told PM Modi to die Hitler's death," he said.

Patra further accused the Congress party of dividing the country and said that the 'Tukde Tukde gang' is dividing the country and has abused PM Modi.

"It is an appeal to all Gujaratis that the party whose president has insulted Modi should be taught a lesson. Gujaratis should come out of their homes in a democratic way and take revenge by voting against Congress," he said.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Congress has abused the PM and 'Gareeb Samaj' more than 80 times.

"After "aukat dikha denge" by Madhusudan Mistry now Kharge ji crosses the line - calls PM Modi Ravan! Recently he had used more objectionable words. Congress has abused PM and Gareeb Samaj more than 80 times Maut Ka Saudagar to Ravan to Neech to Hitler Ki maut!" said Poonawalla.

(With ANI inputs)