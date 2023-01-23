Congress Chief Kharge Slams PM Modi For 'Betraying' Ladakh Citizens

CONGRESS president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “betraying” the people of Ladakh. He alleged that PM Modi-led government had made many tall promises to the citizens but failed to fulfil any of them.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge wrote, "People of Ladakh are unitedly demanding statehood for the Union Territory, and safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. But your Govt has deceitfully betrayed them, despite making tall promises."

.@narendramodi ji,



People of Ladakh are unitedly demanding statehood for the Union Territory, and safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.



But your Govt has deceitfully betrayed them, despite making tall promises.



1/2 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 23, 2023

He further alleged that the Modi government provides benefits to its “crony friends” by letting them “exploit the eco-sensitive Himalayan glaciers of Ladakh”. “In denying Constitutional protection, you are also endangering India's National Security, in a strategic border region," he added.

In a video shared on YouTube, Sonam Wangchuk, a social reformist from Ladakh whose life story inspired the Bollywood film “3 Idiots”, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety and protection of Ladakh as studies suggest the extinction of 2/3rd of the glaciers in the Union Territory.

"This is an urgent appeal from Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh (in the Indian Himalayas) to the people of India and the world to help protect the environmentally sensitive region of Ladakh," Mr Wanchuk said in his video while appealing to the Prime Minister to intervene and safeguard the fragile ecosystem under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the prominent leaders in Ladakh held a protest on January 15 in support of their demands -- full statehood for the Union Territory, and safeguarding the region under the sixth schedule of the Constitution. The protest was organised by the Leh-based Apex body of peoples movement for the 6th schedule and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.