Congress Changes Presidential Polls Policy After Shashi Tharoor, Other MPs' Letter

For the first time, Congress has tweaked its election policy in order to conduct fair and transparent presidential polls. Responding to five Congress MPs who wrote to the AICC central election authority seeking transparency, Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of AICC announced that for the first time, QR code-based identity cards will be issued to all the delegates across the 28 states and nine Union Territories for the party's presidential election scheduled on October 17.

In a letter addressed to Congress MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque, who wrote to the central election authority chairman, Mistry said, “I note your concern and appreciate your intention of strengthening the party and therefore to have a free, fair and transparent election of the Congress President.”

Mistry wrote that “the first avenue open for any delegate to file a nomination for the Congress President election is — they can look for the names of the 10 supporters (delegates) in their state at the Pradesh Congress Committee office. The name and the serial number are available in the state list. The nomination signed by 10 supporters (delegates) will be sufficient for validity of the nomination.”

“For the first time, we are also issuing QR code based identity cards to all the delegates across the 28 States and 9 Union Territories that have Congress Committees. Those who want to file a nomination should check if they have a delegate identity card available with them. Only people with valid identity cards will be allowed to sign on the nomination papers for the position of the Congress President.”

Further, “If anyone desires to get nominations from ten supporters from different states, the list of all 9000+ delegates will be available in my office at AICC, Delhi from 20th September (11 AM to 6 PM), before they file their nomination on 24th September. They can come and choose their 10 supporters (delegates) from the list and obtain their (delegates) signature for nomination.”

“This should resolve the anxiety of anybody about the process of filing their nominations without knowing the names of the delegates. Once the nomination is signed and handed over to the Chief Returning Officer, they will get the entire list of the delegates. I hope this satisfies the needs of you and other colleagues who have signed the letter.”

Soon after the letter was posted, taking to Twitter Tharoor said: “I stressed that as loyal Congressmen we were seeking clarification, not confrontation. I am pleased that this clarification has come in the form of his constructive reply to our letter… In view of these assurances, I am satisfied. Many will be glad to move on with an election process that in my view will only strengthen the party.”