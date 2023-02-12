'Congress Can't Face BJP Alone': Amit Shah At Chandipur Rally Ahead Of Tripura Polls

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a sharp jibe at Congress and said that Tripura developed under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which worked for the development of everyone.

Shah, while addressing an election rally in the state said that Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) did not do anything and so in order to get votes they have now chosen an Adivasi CM face.

Tripura| By aligning with Cong, CPI(M) proved that they’re going to lose polls. They couldn’t face BJP alone. Cong must feel ashamed, they aligned with CPI(M) who killed so many of their members. They have also made Tipra Modha a pawn: HM Amit Shah in Chandipur pic.twitter.com/rJyAk4rcGK — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

"By aligning with Cong, CPI(M) proved that they’re going to lose polls. They couldn’t face BJP alone. Congress must feel ashamed, they aligned with CPI(M) who killed so many of their members. They have also made Tipra Modha a pawn," said the home minister.

Shah will also hold a a road show in the Pratapgarh Assembly constituency.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed two rallies in poll-bound Tripura, giving a boost to the BJP's campaign, as he attacked the Left-Congress alliance in the state saying they have ignored the interests of the poor.

He hailed the BJP government and stated that it has worked to empower women in the state and they now feel a sense of security.

In the rally in Ambassa, PM Modi talked about the work done in Tripura during five years of BJP-led government.

"I had promised "HIRA" (Highways, Internet ways, Railways and Airways) in Tripura and people could see the delivery of projects. The work of doubling the length of National Highways in Tripura is at a high pace," he said.

He said that the BJP government is focussing on increasing the income of people in Tripura.

Money has been transferred into the bank accounts of farmers under PM-Kisan. "Under our rule, farmers are reaping the benefits of MSP (minimum support price)," he said.

Elections will be conducted on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16 and the counting will take place on March 2. The BJP is contesting 55 seats while its partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting five.

(With inputs from ANI)