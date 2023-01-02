Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Resume In Delhi On January 3; Check Traffic Advisory

The Grand Old Party's Yatra entered the National Capital on December 24.(ANI)

AMID the ongoing Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, Delhi police issued a traffic advisory for the yatra's second leg, which will begin in the city's central business district and cross the Loni border into Uttar Pradesh.

According to the advisory, the Yatra will resume around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and from Marghat Wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir, near the Red Fort, it will reach Loni Border around 12 p.m.

The Yatra will travel via the Iron Bridge-Shastri Park Metro Station, Old GT Road, Furniture Market, Ansari Road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Wazirabad Road, and Gokulpuri Police Station to reach the Loni roundabout.

A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join the yatra at various points along the route, the police said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road/MGM Marg, the road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge, Geeta Colony/Pushta Road, Ansari Road, GT Road, Jafrabad main road, Wazirabad Road, and Loni Road will be affected due to the yatra, it said.

Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road, Ansari Road, and on GT Road from Yudhishthir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, and from Shahdra Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road and Loni Road, it stated.

The Delhi police have asked commuters to help by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads and taking public transportation.

According to the advisory, there will be a "graded and dynamic diversion" to ensure smooth traffic, and also advised people going towards ISBT/ railway stations/airports on Tuesday are advised to plan their travel with sufficient time.

According to the Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh, the march will enter the state on January 3 and cover a distance of 120 kilometres before crossing over to Haryana on January 5.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had earlier said that the Yatra, which is on a winter break, will resume from the Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on January 3 and enter Ghaziabad in UP around noon.