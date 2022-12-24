Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Enter Delhi Today, Police Issue Traffic Advisory

The foot march of the Grand Old Party will enter Delhi at around 6:30 a.m. from the Badarpur Border and will end at the Red Fort at around 4:30 p.m.

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 12:01 AM IST
The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter the National Capital on Saturday. In view of this, the Delhi police have said that the region is expected to witness heavy traffic. People have been advised by traffic officials to avoid travelling from Badarpur to Red Fort and to use public transportation as much as possible.

The foot march of the Grand Old Party will enter Delhi at around 6:30 a.m. from the Badarpur Border and will end at the Red Fort at around 4:30 p.m. The Delhi police have asked that anyone travelling to ISBT, railway stations, or airports plan ahead of time.

The Yatra will enter through the Badarpur Flyover and pass via Ashram Chowk, AIIMS, Nizamuddin, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Mandi House, Fathepuri Masjid, among others.

Delhi Youth Congress has shared a video  on Twitter and wrote, "Delhi is a mix of cultures and communities coexisting since historical times. The politics of hatred and division shall see its doom here when #BharatJodoYatra will be on the streets in Unity."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress began on September 7 in Kanyakumari and has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Haryana. The party launched the foot march with an eye on the upcoming general elections in 2024 and to raise issues such as unemployment, poverty, privatization of education and inflation.

